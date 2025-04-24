Julian Finney/Getty Images

Premier League legend Jamie Carragher has insisted that Emi Martinez is not the best goalkeeper in the world and if he was he would not be playing for Aston Villa.

Martinez, an Argentina international, has been a solid presence between the sticks for Unai Emery’s side this season.

His performances have won some praise amid Aston Villa having impressed in the Champions League and also putting in a strong push to finish in the top five in the Premier League.

It has even been suggested in some quarters that Martinez is the best goalkeeper in the world, but former defender Carragher does not agree.

He admits that he does rate Martinez and feels he is in the top three or four goalkeepers playing in the Premier League.

However, he insists that Martinez is a long way from Liverpool’s Alisson and would not be playing for Aston Villa if he was the best goalkeeper in world football.

“He’s not the best goalie in the world”, Carragher said on Stick To Football (20:45).

Club Years Independiente (Youth) 2008–2010 Arsenal (Youth) 2010–2012 Arsenal 2012–2020 Oxford United (loan) 2012 Sheffield Wednesday (loan) 2013–2014 Rotherham United (loan) 2015 Wolverhampton Wanderers (loan) 2015–2016 Getafe (loan) 2017–2018 Reading (loan) 2019 Aston Villa 2020–Present Emiliano Martinez – Club Career History

“He wouldn’t be playing for Aston Villa if he was the best goalie in the world.

“He just wouldn’t be.

“He’s in the top three or four goalies in the Premier League.

“He’s nowhere near Alisson, let’s be honest about it.”

Martinez, 32, has kept 12 clean sheets in 58 appearances across all competitions for Aston Villa this term.

Aston Villa have four more games to play in the Premier League this season as they look to close a gap of two points to fifth placed Newcastle United.

Villa and Martinez though must switch their focus this weekend as they are in action in the FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace.