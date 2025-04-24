Julian Finney/Getty Images
Premier League legend Jamie Carragher has insisted that Emi Martinez is not the best goalkeeper in the world and if he was he would not be playing for Aston Villa.
Martinez, an Argentina international, has been a solid presence between the sticks for Unai Emery’s side this season.
His performances have won some praise amid Aston Villa having impressed in the Champions League and also putting in a strong push to finish in the top five in the Premier League.
It has even been suggested in some quarters that Martinez is the best goalkeeper in the world, but former defender Carragher does not agree.
He admits that he does rate Martinez and feels he is in the top three or four goalkeepers playing in the Premier League.
However, he insists that Martinez is a long way from Liverpool’s Alisson and would not be playing for Aston Villa if he was the best goalkeeper in world football.
“He’s not the best goalie in the world”, Carragher said on Stick To Football (20:45).
|Club
|Years
|Independiente (Youth)
|2008–2010
|Arsenal (Youth)
|2010–2012
|Arsenal
|2012–2020
|Oxford United (loan)
|2012
|Sheffield Wednesday (loan)
|2013–2014
|Rotherham United (loan)
|2015
|Wolverhampton Wanderers (loan)
|2015–2016
|Getafe (loan)
|2017–2018
|Reading (loan)
|2019
|Aston Villa
|2020–Present
“He wouldn’t be playing for Aston Villa if he was the best goalie in the world.
“He just wouldn’t be.
“He’s in the top three or four goalies in the Premier League.
“He’s nowhere near Alisson, let’s be honest about it.”
Martinez, 32, has kept 12 clean sheets in 58 appearances across all competitions for Aston Villa this term.
Aston Villa have four more games to play in the Premier League this season as they look to close a gap of two points to fifth placed Newcastle United.
Villa and Martinez though must switch their focus this weekend as they are in action in the FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace.