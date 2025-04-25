George Wood/Getty Images

Chelsea and Newcastle United will hold talks with the agent of a goalkeeper they are keen on next week.

Both Premier League sides are battling to make sure they are involved in the Champions League next season, but they also have a firm eye on the approaching summer transfer window.

Chelsea and Newcastle are in the market to add a goalkeeper and they are interested in an option in the Bundesliga.

Borussia Dortmund’s shot-stopper Gregor Kobel is the player that Chelsea and Newcastle both have on their list of targets and they are set to progress that interest next week.

According to German outlet Fussball Transfers, Kobel’s agent is to travel to England next week to speak to both clubs.

It is suggested that the goalkeeper will seriously consider a move elsewhere in the summer, especially if Dortmund miss out on qualifying for the Champions League.

Dortmund currently sit in seventh in the Bundesliga table and are four points off a top four spot, with games running out.

Game Result Werder Bremen (A) 0-0 Eintracht Frankfurt (H) 2-0 Freiburg (H) 4-0 Union Berlin (H) 6-0 St Pauli (A) 0-2 Bundesliga games Gregor Kobel has clean sheets in this term

Kobel has only managed to keep five clean sheets in 28 Bundesliga outings for the Ruhr giants so far this season.

The goalkeeper is under contract at the German side until 2028, but preparations have already been made for his successor between the sticks.

Dortmund landed Diant Ramaj from Ajax in the winter transfer window and then sent him on loan to Danish side FC Copenhagen until the end of the season.

Ramaj, 23, was capped by Germany at multiple youth levels and came through the youth set-up at Heidenheim.

As such, Kobel is expected to be sold if the price offered is acceptable to Dortmund.