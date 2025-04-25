Pete Norton/Getty Images

Blackpool boss Steve Bruce has admitted that everyone is jealous of Wrexham’s success as the Red Dragons are pushing for automatic promotion to the Championship.

Wrexham have been on a promotion streak as they have achieved two promotions on the bounce, and could make it three by the end of this term.

Phil Parkinson’s side are sitting behind already-promoted Birmingham City in League One, but Charlton Athletic and Wycombe Wanderers are right behind them.

The Red Dragons have not lost any of their last eight league games, with two games to go in the season.

Bruce highlighted that Wrexham have signed the right profile of players to suit Parkinson’s style of play and hailed them for their resilience.

The Seasiders’ boss is clear that if Wrexham are able to go to the Championship, it will be a massive achievement, and he did not hide that he is jealous of the Red Dragons’ success.

“They have shown a type of resilience and they have obviously brought in the calibre of players which obviously suits them”, Bruce told Blackpool’s Tangerine TV (0:37) about Wrexham.

Season League Position 2022-2023 National League 1st 2023-2024 League Two 2nd 2024-25 (current season) League One 2nd Wrexham’s league positions over the last two seasons

“They have been doing well now, year in and year out, and that momentum seems to look as if it is going to take them from last year and the year before to getting into the Championship, which is an incredible achievement.

“But yes, we are all jealous aren’t we?”

Wrexham will play a huge game at Racecourse Ground against Charlton Athletic that could well determine if they will be able to snatch the spot below Birmingham ahead of the Addicks and the Chairboys.

It remains to be seen if the Red Dragons will be able to secure their third promotion on the trot to go to the Championship.