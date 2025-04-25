Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has insisted that it is remarkable what Liam Manning has done with the Bristol City team this season, particularly since the turn of the year.

A recently promoted Leeds United side are set to play host to promotion-chasers Bristol City on Monday night inside Elland Road in the Championship.

The match will be of more consequence to the visitors than the hosts as it will give the Robins the chance to consolidate their position in the top six.

Ahead of the match, Leeds’ German manager took time to heap praise on his Bristol City counterpart, who he believes has done a fantastic job with the Robins, particularly since the turn of the year.

On New Year’s Eve the Robins were placed tenth in the Championship table, five points off a playoff spot.

Since then there has been an upturn in their form and they are now comfortably placed fifth, leading seventh-placed Middlesbrough by four points.

Asked about how things have transpired at Ashton Gate, Farke said at a press conference (21:47): “I think they are playing an outstanding season.

Club Years West Ham United U23 2015-2019 Lommel 2020-2021 MK Dons 2021-2022 Oxford United 2023 Bristol City 2023- Liam Manning’s career history

“Liam is doing a fantastic job and if someone deserves to be successful during this year, calendar year as well, then Liam, after all he has gone through.

“So it’s remarkable what he has done and rightly so.

“There are no gifts in this league and they fully deserve to be in such position.

“They have all chances to finish in the top six and then also to have a goal to promote perhaps only right now during this season to the Premier League.

“He is doing an outstanding job and has a really good group.

“There were many impressive results apart from the last game day but we know it’s a side that will fight for their lives in order to win those precious points for them to stay in the league.”

Farke is anticipating a good atmosphere on Monday and believes Bristol City will be a tough test.

“So, it’s definitely not a walk in the park or celebration on Monday, I expect there will be a good atmosphere at Elland Road.

“But it will be one of the toughest tests we face during the whole season here at home.”

With just two matches remaining before the regular season comes to an end, a win against Leeds United would be enough for Bristol City to secure a playoff spot.