Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Leeds United‘s owners, the 49ers, are not holding Daniel Farke’s poor record in the Premier League with Norwich City against him, according to The Athletic.

Farke has just led Leeds to promotion to the Premier League at the second attempt and the German is preparing for another crack at the top flight as a manager.

He managed in the Premier League twice while at Norwich and had a poor record, with the Canaries ultimately relegated on both occasions.

The German bossed 49 games in the Premier League and won only six of them, and it has been suggested in some quarters that Leeds could replace him this summer.

However, the direction at travel at the moment is that Leeds will keep Farke at the club and owners’ the 49ers do not hold his record at Norwich against him.

They feel that he was given a tough job at Norwich and with Leeds he will be better equipped to handle the demands of the Premier League.

Farke also has a greater say on footballing decisions at Leeds as he is a manager and not a head coach, and will look to shape the squad to give him the best chance back in the big time.

Games Wins Draws Losses Scored Conceded 49 6 8 35 31 101 Daniel Farke’s Premier League record

The three teams that got promoted from the Championship last season are all set to drop back down and that will serve as a warning for Leeds.

Farke will need to make sure Leeds get off to a strong start and can break the trend of newly promoted sides struggling.

Leicester City won the Championship with 97 points last term, but have collected just 18 points in the Premier League this season.

Ipswich Town, who came second with 96 points, six points more than Leeds, have collected only 21 points in the top flight.

Leeds will be desperate to avoid their fate.