Bristol City star George Tanner has made it clear that the Robins need a result against Leeds United on Monday night, no matter what.

Leeds have already secured automatic promotion back to the Premier League next season, as they sit at the top of the Championship.

Up next, they are set to host Bristol City at Elland Road on Monday night to go for the league title, alongside Burnley, who have also secured promotion.

Liam Manning’s side are one of the favourites to finish in playoff spots, but they will need to keep their composure as they are being chased by Coventry City, Middlesbrough and Millwall.

In the last few weeks, the Robins have acquired some impressive results, but Tanner is not ready to get carried away on the back of their results.

The versatile Bristol City defender is clear that his side are preparing as well as they can to face Leeds and he admitted that the Robins need a result at Elland Road no matter what.

“Our focus is just to be as prepared as we can for the Leeds match”, the 25-year-old told a press conference (1:57) ahead of facing the Whites on Monday.

Opponents Result Stoke City (H) 6-0 Oxford United (A) 0-1 Preston North End (H) 2-1 Leeds United’s last three results

“Obviously, we have got to go there and get a result no matter what.

“I mean, there is no point getting carried away with the results and whatnot.

“I think we have got to prepare ourselves we can for the Leeds game.”

Even though Leeds have confirmed promotion back to the Premier League, they will not go easy as they will not want to miss out on the Championship title to Burnley.

The Robins tasted defeat in their last league match against Luton Town on Easter Monday and they will need to be at their best to get the better of the league leaders.