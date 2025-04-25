Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest have ‘intensified contact’ with the agent of a midfielder that Edu has been ‘in love’ with for two years as they look to put in place a deal to sign him in the summer.

With European football likely to be on the agenda at the City Ground and only the flavour of it to be decided in the coming weeks, Nottingham Forest will again look to strengthen in the window.

Leading the deal making will be former Arsenal technical director Edu, who has a senior role with the clubs owned by Nottingham Forest supremo Evangelos Marinakis.

Edu is looking to Italy in an attempt to bolster Nottingham Forest’s midfield and, according to Italian daily Tuttosport, he has been ‘in love’ with Juventus star Douglas Luiz for at least two years.

He tried to take Luiz to Arsenal when he was in post at the Emirates Stadium.

In recent days, Nottingham Forest have ‘intensified contact’ with Luiz’s agent over the possibility of a deal to take the midfielder to the City Ground.

The Tricky Trees were keen in the winter transfer window too, but Luiz was not convinced over leaving Juventus.

Club Years Vasco da Gama 2016-2017 Manchester City 2017-2019 Girona (loan) 2017-2019 Aston Villa 2019-2024 Juventus 2024- Douglas Luiz’s career history

Edu boasts a good relationship with Luiz’s agent, Kia Joorabchian, which could help to smooth a deal.

It is suggested that Nottingham Forest are likely to put a loan on the table with an option to buy, while Juventus would like to see any option become an obligation to buy if certain targets are met.

Injury has hampered Luiz’s chances of being a success at Juventus this season and he has played in just 16 Serie A games.

Nevertheless, over 200 appearances for Aston Villa have ensured the midfielder’s stock in the Premier League remains high and Forest would consider getting him to be something of a coup.