David Rogers/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson is on the radar of a top Italian Serie A club ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Tricky Trees have been the surprise package of the season in the Premier League and have a chance to secure a spot in next season’s Champions League.

Forest have regularly been extremely active in transfer windows and that is not expected to be any different this coming summer.

Winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is of interest to Roma, but he is not the only Tricky Trees star on their radar, according to Italian daily Il Messaggero (via La Roma 24).

The Serie A giants are also taking an interest in Anderson as they plot how to strengthen their midfield.

Forest only landed Anderson last summer from Newcastle United as the Magpies desperately tried to balance the books to meet PSR rules.

The 22-year-old has been a key man at the City Ground and has played in 32 Premier League games for Nottingham Forest so far, scoring twice and providing six assists.

Position Games Points Goal Difference 1. Inter Milan 33 71 +40 2. Napoli 33 71 +27 3. Atalanta 33 64 +36 4. Bologna 33 60 +15 5. Juventus 33 59 +18 6. Lazio 33 59 +12 7. Roma 33 57 +16 Top seven in Serie A

He got on the scoresheet earlier this week when Nottingham Forest visited Tottenham Hotspur and ran out 2-1 winners.

Getting hold of Anderson could be a difficult task for Roma and the midfielder’s deal at the City Ground runs until the summer of 2029.

Roma currently sit in seventh place in the Serie A table, but are just three points off fourth, in a congested race to secure a spot in the Champions League next season.

The Giallorossi have not lost in Serie A since 15th December, when they were beaten 2-0 at Como.

Whether they can secure a Champions League spot is likely to have an influence on their transfer kitty this summer.