Birmingham City boss Chris Davies has name-checked Rangers loanee Ben Davies as a proper player who he thinks showed his experience with and without the ball in Blues’ victory against Stevenage on Thursday night.

The English defender was on Liverpool and Sheffield United’s books before the Scottish giants signed him back in 2022 in a deal worth £4m in total.

However, he could not become an important player at Ibrox, and last summer, League One side Birmingham City loaned him in for the entirety of the season.

Blues have already achieved promotion back to the Championship, and on Thursday night, they defeated Stevenage 1-0 to cross the 100 points mark, where the Blues boss praised Grant Hanley and Davies.

Davies hailed his centre-back duo’s solidity against a physical team and he insisted both of them looked like proper defenders with lots of experience.

“They were exceptional, because there were a lot of long balls today; they are quite a physical team, physical strikers, and I do not think they lost a header, I cannot remember losing them a duel”, Davies told Blues’ media (2:43) after his side’s victory over Stevenage.

“But, both Ben and Grant were really strong, actually.

Players Club Kieran Wright Airdrieonians Jose Cifuentes Aris Thessaloniki Rabbi Matondo Hannover 96 Kieran Dowell Birmingham City Leon King Queen’s Park Ben Davies Birmingham City Rangers’ out-on-loan players this season

“They look like proper players; nice and secure on the ball, but really defensively, they showed all their experience and strength.

“We just felt solid, despite a lot of aerial balls coming in there, I thought they marshaled it excellently.”

Davies’ current contract at Rangers does not end until the end of the next season and Birmingham City could well look to sign the Gers man, who has experience playing 151 matches in the Championship.

Rangers could look to secure some cash by offloading Davies in the summer, but that will come down to new sporting director Kevin Thelwell and whoever is their new permanent manager.