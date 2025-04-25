Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Derby County star Craig Forsyth, who played with Rams boss John Eustace, admitted that it is strange to play under him, but made it clear that he is delighted to have Eustace as his boss.

Eustace was appointed as the Derby manager after Paul Warne struggled to keep momentum despite a promising start to the season.

It took the former Blackburn Rovers boss time to steady the ship, but Derby remain locked in a relegation battle and are only outside the drop zone on goal difference.

Derby’s 36-year-old defender Forsyth played alongside Eustace at Watford for two years and at Derby for two years.

He admitted that Eustace took care of him when they played together and he kept in touch with him as well after the 45-year-old retired in 2015.

Forsyth revealed that it was a bit strange when Eustace became the Derby boss, but he expressed his delight at playing under him.

“It was probably a little bit strange to start with, as I said before, but I had massive respect when I played with him”, the 36-year-old said on Rams TV (2:03) about Eustace.

Opponents Result West Brom (A) 1-3 Luton Town (H) 1-0 Portsmouth (A) 2-2 Burnley (H) 0-0 Derby County’s last four league games

“He was my captain at Watford when I first came down south and he really looked after me.

“Then we both ended up playing here, together, and had two great years.

“So, I had massive respect for him anyway, and he is one of the people I kept in touch with since he left.

“I do not think I would have imagined ever been managed by him but yes, delighted to still be.”

Forsyth has been an integral part of Derby since Eustace came in February, as he has completed the full 90 minutes in the last ten league games.

Now it remains to be seen if Eustace will be able to keep Forysth and Co’s heads above the water by the season’s end.