Bristol City star George Tanner believes that it will be an experience playing inside Elland Road for the first time as the Robins look to spoil Leeds United‘s promotion party.

The last time Bristol City played the Whites inside Elland Road, Tanner missed out on the action with an ankle injury.

As Leeds United had been in the Premier League before that, Monday night in the Championship will be Tanner’s first taste of Elland Road on Monday.

The Manchester United academy graduate is looking forward to the occasion and insists that the aim will be to spoil the promotion party of Daniel Farke’s team, who have secured a top two spot.

“I have personally not played at Elland Road yet, so it will be an experience”, Tanner told his club’s official channel.

Having heard about the reputation of Elland Road, Tanner expects it to be a great atmosphere on Monday evening, but is clear the Robins want to spoil the party.

“So, I am really looking forward to the game. I am sure it will be a great atmosphere.

Result Competition Luton Town 3-1 Bristol City Championship QPR 1-1 Bristol City Championship Burnley 1-0 Bristol City Championship Bristol City’s last three away games

“But hopefully we can spoil their party a little bit.”

Bristol City could ensure a place in the playoffs if they manage to pull off what would be a shock win away at Elland Road on Monday night.

All eyes will be on whether Leeds boss Daniel Farke, who does not like to rotate his side, does make some changes now that promotion to the Premier League has been secured by the Whites.