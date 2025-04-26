Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: Dundee United vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Brendan Rodgers has picked his Celtic lineup to go up against Dundee United at Tannadice in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

Celtic know that just a point would be good enough to secure the Scottish Premiership title, which would be their fourth on the bounce and also hand Rodgers an eleventh piece of silverware across his two spells as Bhoys boss.

While a draw would be enough to confirm them as champions, Rodgers has insisted that Celtic will want to put on a performance at Dundee United and win in style.

Dundee United managed to hold Celtic to a 0-0 draw the last time the two sides met at Tannadice, in December, but the Bhoys start this clash as huge favourites.

The hosts have won their last three games on the bounce, without conceding a single goal, and that will give them some confidence heading into the game.

Celtic pair Arne Engels and Adam Idah will be particularly keen to impress, amid both being told they should be doing more due to their respective price tags.

A win for Celtic today would move them on to 84 points from 34 league games, while the Bhoys have conceded fewer than a goal a game on their travels.

Rodgers picks Viljami Sinisalo in goal in his Celtic lineup today, while at the back he names a defence of Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Liam Scales and Greg Taylor.

Midfield sees Celtic deploy Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate and Arne Engels, while Nicolas Kuhn and Jota support Daizen Maeda.

If Rodgers needs to change his Celtic lineup vs Dundee United at any point then he can use his substitutes, with his options including James Forrest and Adam Idah.

Celtic Lineup vs Dundee United

Sinisalo, Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor, McGregor, Engels, Hatate, Kuhn, Maeda, Jota

Substitutes: Bain, Trusty, Idah, McCowan, Schlupp, Kenny, Bernardo, Forrest, Ralston