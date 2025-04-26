Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Former top-flight star Stewart Robson has warned Aston Villa regarding two key players for Crystal Palace in the form of Eberechi Eze and Jean-Philippe Mateta ahead of the FA Cup semi-final later today.

Wembley will host Premier League giants Aston Villa and Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-final, with both clubs keen on getting their hands on the silverware this season.

Crystal Palace will go into the game on the back of a four-game winless run, but a 2-2 draw against Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal might provide them with some confidence going into the fixture.

Aston Villa have been brilliant in Europe this season and they have so far produced an excellent FA Cup run with victories over Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United on the way.

Robson warned Aston Villa that Eze and Mateta, who got themselves on the scoresheet against Arsenal in midweek, can play key roles in the game, emphasising that the latter can be a handful when he is on form.

He also added that Eze, with his creative flair, can make things happen for Palace and also pointed out that Mateta, with his abilities, will get others into the play and will be a threat playing in behind.

However, Robson thinks despite Crystal Palace’s threat, Aston Villa will come out victorious with their quality of the squad and the threat they possess with their attacking department.

Date Game Result 25/02/25 Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa 4-1 23/11/24 Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace 2-2 30/10/24 Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace 1-2 Last three meetings between Aston Villa and Crystal Palace

While discussing Aston Villa’s game against Crystal Palace, Robson said on ESPN FC (35:45): “For Crystal Palace, it is all about two players.

“They will be solid defensively; they play three at the back, with Richards coming back into the side after his suspension.

“They play with two wing backs, two midfield players that are quite solid, but the key player is Eze with his creativity; he can get on the ball and make things happen and Mateta, if he is fully fit, is raring to go and is playing at his very best; he is a handful.

“He will get Crystal Palace up the field. He will hold on to the ball.

“He will bring others into the play and he will be a threat when balls are played in behind.

“Those are the two key players, but I still think Aston Villa, with their squad and their players they have got in the front areas, will just have too much for Crystal Palace over the 90 minutes or maybe after extra time.”

Emery has failed to get the better of Oliver Glasner in their last four meetings, as Crystal Palace have managed to secure three wins and a draw.

Their most recent meeting saw Villa getting thrashed 4-1 by the Eagles at Selhurst Park in February.