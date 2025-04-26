Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Derby County defender Nat Phillips thinks that the Rams fans out-sung the Hull City supporters at the MKM Stadium and made the clash between the two teams feel like a home game.

The Rams scored a huge 1-0 win away at Hull on Saturday to boost their hopes of surviving in the Championship.

John Eustace’s men are now up to 19th in the Championship table and know that heading into the final game of the season that their destiny is in their own hands.

Phillips scored the only goal of the game after 84 minutes to condemn Hull to a defeat which means they are inside the relegation zone in the Championship.

The Rams defender believes the visiting fans were superb in helping Derby get over the line and secure the three points.

He is of the view that the Derby fans out-sung the Hull supporters and as such made the match feel like a home game.

Phillips said on Rams TV when asked about the support from the away fans: “It’s massive, it’s huge.

Team Points 18. Stoke City 50 19. Derby County 49 20. Preston North End 49 21. Luton Town 49 22. Hull City 48 23. Plymouth Argyle 46 24. Cardiff City (R) 44 Bottom of the Championship table

“That was probably one of the best I’ve heard all season to be fair.

“They were singing throughout and I felt they sort of out-sang the home support as well.

“It almost felt like a home game and yes it got us over the line in the end.”

Derby have now won their last two games on the bounce, at a crucial time of the season, and are at Pride Park for their final match of the campaign, with Stoke City the visitors to Pride Park.