Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: St Mirren vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Interim boss Barry Ferguson has selected his Rangers lineup vs St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

The Gers have nothing but pride to play for over their remaining games, but Ferguson will still want to squeeze the maximum possible out of the season.

Ferguson retains hope that he can get the Rangers job on a permanent basis and the remaining games represent something of an audition for the boss.

Today’s opponents St Mirren will pose an attacking threat as they have scored ten goals across their last three home games, winning two of those encounters.

St Mirren also beat Rangers 2-0 at Ibrox in the last meeting between the two sides in February.

Ferguson picks Liam Kelly in goal in his Rangers lineup vs St Mirren this afternoon, with a defence in front of him of James Tavernier, John Souttar, Robin Propper, Clinton Nsiala and Jefte.

In midfield, the Rangers boss looks towards Nicolas Raskin and Bailey Rice, while Mohammed Diomande and Hamza Igamane support Cyriel Dessers.

If Ferguson needs to shake up his Rangers lineup then he has options he can call for to do the job and they include Ianis Hagi and Danilo.

Rangers Lineup vs St Mirren

Kelly, Tavernier, Souttar, Propper, Nsiala, Jefte, Raskin, Rice, Diomande, Igamane, Dessers

Substitutes: Butland, Cortes, Barron, Bajrami, Cerny, Hagi, Curtis, McCallion, Danilo