Leeds United star Isaac Schmidt has revealed that his favourite restaurant in Yorkshire is Sushi Nakamura and hailed it as an incredible place.

The 25-year-old left-back arrived at Leeds during the summer transfer window from Switzerland outfit St. Gallen and has only played a bit part role in the Whites promotion-winning campaign.

Schmidt has made 12 appearances for Leeds so far this season but has yet to start a game in the league for them.

Whites boss Daniel Farke handed him two starts in their FA Cup campaign this season and often praised the player for his attitude.

Schmidt, in his eight months in Yorkshire, has fallen in love with the food from the restaurant Sushi Nakamura, which is famous for its Japanese cuisine.

The Swiss international pointed out that the reason why the Japanese restaurant is his favourite is because they prepare the food in front of their customers eyes and he dubbed Sushi Nakamura an incredible place.

When asked about his favourite restaurant, Schmidt told Swiss daily Blick: “Sushi Nakamura is an incredible place.

Competition Game Minutes Championship 12 71 FA Cup 2 180 Isaac Schmidt so far this season for Leeds

“The food is prepared right at the table.

“In front of your own eyes. Great!”

It has been suggested that the Leeds star has suitors in Europe and they might come for Schmidt, who has three more years left on his contract, in the summer.

After securing promotion back to the Premier League, Leeds will be determined to strengthen several positions in the summer and it is yet to be seen whether they might part ways with Schmidt, who has been a fringe player for them this season, for a suitable offer.