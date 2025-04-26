Stu Forster/Getty Images

Fixture: Newcastle United vs Ipswich Town

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Newcastle United have confirmed their starting lineup and substitutes to welcome Ipswich Town to St James’ Park in the Premier League this afternoon.

Eddie Howe is back at the helm after recovering in hospital and the Magpies will want to boost their Champions League qualification hopes by beating the visiting Tractor Boys.

Ipswich will see their relegation back to the Championship confirmed if they do not win at Newcastle, while they will also go down if West Ham are not beaten by Brighton.

Newcastle thumped Ipswich 4-0 at Portman Road in the earlier meeting between the two teams in December.

Ipswich though have gone unbeaten in their last two away games, drawing at Chelsea and beating Bournemouth.

Nick Pope is in goal for Newcastle today, while at the back Howe selects Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn and Tino Livramento.

Newcastle go with a midfield of Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Joe Willock, while leading the attacking threat are Jacob Murphy, Harvey Barnes and Alexander Isak.

Howe can chop and change by using his substitutes if needed and they include Lewis Miley, Callum Wilson and Anthony Gordon.

Newcastle United Lineup vs Ipswich Town

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento, Willock, Tonali, Guimaraes, Barnes, Murphy, Isak

Substitutes: Dubravka, Ruddy, Botman, Wilson, Gordon, Krafth, Osula, Longstaff, Miley