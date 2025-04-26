Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Manchester United are ‘currently leading the race’ to land Newcastle United target Liam Delap, whose relegation release clause is now active.

Delap has been a bright spot in a poor season in the top flight for Ipswich Town and despite his best efforts, the Tractor Boys have been relegated.

The striker played 71 minutes at St James’ Park on Saturday as Newcastle thrashed Ipswich 3-0 and confirmed the Tractor Boys’ drop into the Championship.

In so doing, the starting gun has now been fired on the race to sign Delap from Ipswich and, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Manchester United ‘are currently leading the race’ for him.

Newcastle, who saw Delap up close in the Premier League today, have been widely linked with the striker and are keen on him.

The Magpies are hoping they will have Champions League football on the agenda for next season and will want a deeper squad than they currently have.

There are also question marks about the future of experienced striker Callum Wilson and Eddie Howe could see Delap as the perfect replacement.

Opponents Goals Aston Villa Three Fulham Two West Ham United One Brentford One Tottenham Hotspur One Chelsea One Southampton One Bournemouth One Wolves One Liam Delap’s Premier League goals this season

Wilson was brought on against Ipswich, replacing Harvey Barnes in the 77th minute of the match.

Delap’s relegation release clause of £30m makes him an attractive target and the 22-year-old is also viewed as having huge potential.

He has scored 12 time in the Premier League for Ipswich, despite their troubles, but has also seen himself go into the referee’s notebook on ten occasions.

Delap was again booked at St James’ Park, just before half time.