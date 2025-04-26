Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Fixture: Chelsea vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

David Moyes has picked his Everton lineup to lock horns with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Scot has hugely improved Everton since he took over and even though thoughts are increasingly turning towards next season, he is keen to finish the campaign as strongly as possible.

Moyes will have to tackle Chelsea without striker Armando Broja, as he cannot face his parent club.

The earlier meeting between the two clubs at Goodison Park finished 0-0, but Everton’s last visit to Chelsea ended in a 6-0 win for the hosts.

Everton will hope to be a goal threat and one Toffees star recently insisted Moyes has improved them going forward.

Chelsea head into the game sitting in sixth spot and desperate for three points to continue their push for a Champions League spot, while Everton could move to within four points of 12th placed Crystal Palace with a win.

Everton will miss Jesper Lindstrom and Orel Mangala, who are out for the season, along with James Tarkowski, whose campaign has been ended by a hamstring injury.

Moyes has Jordan Pickford in goal in his Everton lineup, while at the back he picks a four of Nathan Patterson, Jake O’Brien, Jarrad Branthwaite and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

In midfield, Everton go with Idrissa Gueye, James Garner and Abdoulaye Doucoure, while Jack Harrison and Iliman Ndiaye support Beto.

Moyes can shake up his Everton lineup vs Chelsea at any point if he needs to by using his substitutes and his options include Dwight McNeil and Ashley Young.

Everton Lineup vs Chelsea

Pickford, Patterson, O’Brien, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gueye, Garner, Doucoure, Harrison, Ndiaye, Beto

Substitutes: Virginia, Begovic, Keane, McNeil, Chermiti, Young, Coleman, Alcaraz, Iroegbunam