Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Fixture: Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

West Ham United boss Graham Potter has picked his starting lineup and substitutes to take on his former club Brighton in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Hammers are sitting just above the drop zone and though they will not be relegated, there are question marks over the progress Potter is making as manager.

He will be looking to steer West Ham to their first win since February when they beat Leicester City.

The earlier meeting between the two teams at the London Stadium, in December, ended in a 1-1 draw.

Attacker Evan Ferguson is not available for the Hammers today as Brighton are his parent club.

In goal for West Ham today is Alphonse Areola, while in defence, Potter goes with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Jean-Clair Todibo, Max Kilman and Emerson Palmieri.

The Hammers have a midfield of Tomas Soucek, James Ward-Prowse and Lucas Paqueta, while Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus lead the attacking charge.

Potter has options to change his West Ham lineup vs Brighton if needed and they include Niclas Fullkrug and Danny Ings.

West Ham United Lineup vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Areola, Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Todibo, Kilman, Emerson, Soucek, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta, Bowen, Kudus

Substitutes: Fabianski, Cresswell, Soler, Coufal, Fullkrug, Guilherme, Ings, Rodriguez, Irving