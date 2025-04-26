Richard Keys believes if Leeds United decide to make a speculated managerial change then it would set Elland Road alight.

Leeds have secured a spot back in the big time after booking a top two finish in the Championship and will play Premier League football next season.

With the three clubs that won promotion last season, Ipswich Town, Leicester City and Southampton, being relegated this term, the size of the challenge for Leeds is stark.

It has been claimed that Leeds could even sack Daniel Farke and bring in another manager to boost their survival hopes.

With Jose Mourinho being mooted as an option, Keys is in no doubt that if Leeds did make that change then it would be a decision which would set Elland Road alight.

He admits he would have sympathy for Farke, but feels that if Mourinho is available and prepared to take the job then the decision is a no-brainer for Leeds to make.

“Now that [appointing Mourinho] would set Elland Road alight”, Keys said on beIN SPORTS.

Club Years Benfica 2000 Uniao de Leiria 2001-2002 FC Porto 2002-2004 Chelsea 2004-2007 Inter Milan 2008-2010 Real Madrid 2010-2013 Chelsea 2013-2015 Manchester United 2016-2018 Tottenham Hotspur 2019-2021 Roma 2021-2024 Fenerbahce 2024- Jose Mourinho’s managerial jobs

“I would have an enormous amount of sympathy for Daniel, whose done a job and a half there.

“But if you’re telling me my choice is Daniel Farke or Jose Mourinho, I know which way I’m going.”

Despite the speculation, the likelihood is that Farke will remain in charge at Leeds heading into next season in the Premier League.

He was in charge of Norwich City for 49 games in the Premier League, but managed to deliver victory in just six of those.

Mourinho is currently in charge of Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahce.