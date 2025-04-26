Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Charlton Athletic star Karoy Anderson has insisted that at this stage of the season, with what is at stake, he and his team-mates need no additional motivation as they head into the Wrexham game.

Though Charlton have ensured participation in the League One playoffs, they want to take a step further and ensure automatic promotion.

There is just one spot remaining with three teams vying for it, including Charlton, who have shown remarkable progress to be where they are.

After a victory over fellow promotion-chasers Wycombe, Charlton are aiming to get the better of second-placed Wrexham and make things interesting on the final day of the season.

In the current context, Charlton’s 20-year-old midfielder Anderson insists that his team will need no additional motivation because these are the moments they want to play their football for.

“When it gets to this time of the season, you look at last season when it got to this type of time where we weren’t really playing for much”, Anderson told his club’s official channel.

“And now it’s all at stake. So, I think everyone is going to be up for it.

Team Points 2. Wrexham 86 3. Wycombe Wanderers 84 4. Charlton Athletic 82 League One, 2nd to 4th

“You don’t really need to motivate anyone because these are the moments we really want to be playing in.”

At the turn of the year Charlton were placed eleventh in the League One table but have shown remarkable progress and are now placed fourth, four points off an automatic promotion spot.

If the Addicks can beat Wrexham later today then that would put them within one point of the Welsh side, who sit in second spot.

Wrexham can secure second place if they beat Charlton today.