Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Rangers boss Barry Ferguson admits that he did shout during the draw at St Mirren that one of his players just does not listen and insists he is passionate on the touchline.

Gers legend Ferguson has the thankless task of steering the side through to the end of the season with nothing left to play for.

He is trying to create a feel-good factor and finish the campaign on a positive note, but Rangers were held to a 2-2 draw by St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.

Rangers came from trailing to lead 2-1 by the 52nd minute, but then conceded with 17 minutes left to drop two points on their travels.

Ferguson was caught expressing his frustration at one of his players by remarking that he just does not listen.

When asked about it in the post match press conference, Ferguson insisted he is passionate on the sidelines and when players do not listen to instructions it frustrates him.

“Yes, well obviously you’ve got good hearing then”, he replied when asked about what he was heard saying.

Opponents Date Celtic (H) 04/05 Aberdeen (H) 11/05 Dundee United (H) 14/05 Hibernian (A) 17/05 Rangers’ remaining games

“Yes, I shout a lot of things.

“Hopefully you don’t repeat the other things that I shout.

“Yes, listen, I am passionate on the sidelines, that’s one thing.

“When you want players to try and take out instructions and they don’t do it, it frustrates me and I’m going to make my feelings known.

“And I made my feelings known at half time and certainly after the game.”

Ferguson is approaching the end of his interim spell in charge of Rangers and the club have a big decision to make about who they want in the hot seat permanently.

Rangers recently appointed a new sporting director in the shape of Kevin Thelwell, who arrives from Everton.