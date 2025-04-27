Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Fixture: Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has picked his starting lineup to face Liverpool in the Premier League at Anfield this afternoon.

While Tottenham’s eggs are all in the Europa League basket, where they will face Bodo/Glimt in the semi-final, Postecoglou will not want his side to head into the clash on the back of a heavy defeat.

There are also growing worries that Spurs could even finish fourth from bottom in the Premier League and they lost last time out, 2-1 at home to Nottingham Forest.

Tottenham have met Liverpool three times already this season, having also faced the Reds in the EFL Cup, and in those games they have conceded on ten occasions.

The side’s last league visit to Anfield saw Liverpool run out 4-2 winners, while Spurs’ last victory at the ground came in 2011.

In that clash, Rafael van der Vaart and Luka Modric scored for the visitors.

Guglielmo Vicario is in goal in the Tottenham lineup this afternoon.

In front of the goalkeeper is a back four of Djed Spence, Kevin Danso, Ben Davies and Destiny Udogie.

In the vital area of midfield, Spurs go with Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray, while James Maddison and Brennan Johnson support Dominic Solanke and Mathys Tel.

Postecoglou can switch up his Tottenham lineup vs Liverpool if he wants to and his options on the bench include Richarlison and Pedro Porro.

Tottenham Lineup vs Liverpool

Vicario, Spence, Danso, Davies, Udogie, Bergvall, Gray, Maddison, Johnson, Solanke, Tel

Substitutes: Kinsky, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Bissouma, Sarr, Kulusevski, Odobert, Richarlison