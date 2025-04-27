Alex Pantling/Getty Images

England Under-21 boss Lee Carsley, who has been linked with the Leicester City job, is not interested in working in the Championship, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Leicester City appointed Steve Cooper at the beginning of the season, but later, not being impressed with his performances, they replaced him with Ruud van Nistelrooy in mid-season.

Van Nistelrooy failed to improve Leicester’s form and the Foxes are sitting 19th in the league table with 18 points from 34 games.

Leicester City have been relegated with still four games to spare in the season and it has raised doubts over Van Nistelrooy’s future at the club.

It has been suggested that the Foxes hierarchy are going through a list of candidates to find a replacement for the former Dutch striker.

And Carsley, who recently managed the England national team as a caretaker manager before Thomas Tuchel took charge of the team, has been linked with the post.

The 51-year-old tactician has been in charge of the England Under-21 side since 2021 and has managed 31 games for them.

Season Team 2012 Coventry (Caretaker Manager) 2013 Coventry (Caretaker Manager) 2015 Brentford 2017 Birmingham City 2020-2021 England Under-20 2021- England Under-21 2024 England (Caretaker Manager) Lee Carsley’s managerial career

Carsely has experience of working at Brentford, Birmingham City and Coventry City in his coaching career.

However, it has been claimed that the England Under-21 boss has no intention of managing a club playing in the Championship at the moment.

Carsley is well known for his work with young players and has received praise from some former players for the job he has done with England’s youth side.

Now with Carsley out of the equation, Leicester City will have to look at other options and they will be trying to confirm their next manager before the summer transfer window begins.

Leicester are expected to have a busy summer ahead as they will witness several outgoings to trim the squad and the club hierarchy will want a manager’s opinion on before they go to sign a player.