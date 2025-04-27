Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts has slammed the Spurs stars for what he saw as them giving up against Liverpool at Anfield.

Liverpool thrashed Tottenham 5-1 at Anfield on Sunday to confirm themselves as Premier League champions and capture a record equalling 20th league title.

Tottenham did take the lead in the game when Dominic Solanke scored with 12 minutes on the clock, but Liverpool were 3-1 up at half time and then scored twice in the second half.

While Spurs had nothing to play for and have all their eggs in the Europa League basket, Roberts was still unhappy with what he saw during the game.

Roberts believes that he saw Spurs players giving up at Anfield and that shocked him.

“I can’t believe what I’m watching”, the Spurs legend wrote on X.

“Players giving up too easily.”

Game Date Bodo/Glimt (H) 01/05 West Ham (A) 04/05 Bodo/Glimt (A) 08/05 Tottenham’s next three games

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou will now be focused on his side’s Europa League semi-final tie against Norwegians Bodo/Glimt.

Lifting the Europa League would put Spurs into next season’s Champions League and also see the club capture a major piece of silverware.

Postecoglou made four substitutions during the course of the game at Anfield, bringing on Dejan Kulusevski and Pape Matar Sarr at half time, and then Wilson Odobert and Richarlison with 68 minutes on the clock.