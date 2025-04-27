Michael Regan/Getty Images

Fixture: Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Arne Slot has picked his Liverpool lineup to host Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield in a game which could see the Reds crowned Premier League champions.

Liverpool need only a point from the encounter on Merseyside to secure what would be their 20th top flight title.

It would move Liverpool level with rivals Manchester United in terms of top flight league titles won.

The Reds have stuttered in recent weeks, but remain on course to scoop up the crown and have beaten Tottenham twice this season – once in the league and once in the EFL Cup.

Liverpool head into the game on the back of two successive wins, having beaten West Ham United and Leicester City.

If Liverpool were to win all five of their remaining league games then they would hit the 94 point mark, which would be the highest points total of a title winning side side they themselves last won it in 2020.

Liverpool have Alisson between the sticks in goal.

At the back, Slot picks a four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Andrew Robertson.

Midfield sees Liverpool deploy Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, while Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz lead the attacking push.

If Slot needs to make changes at any point in the 90 minutes then he has options on the bench and they include Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa.

Liverpool Lineup vs Tottenham Hotspur

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Diaz, Salah, Gakpo

Substitutes: Kelleher, Endo, Nunez, Chiesa, Jones, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Quansah