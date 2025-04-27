Carl Recine/Getty Images

Liverpool legend Phil Thompson has dubbed Tottenham Hotspur ‘shocking’ for the performance they put in at Anfield on Sunday and feels they ‘didn’t have a clue’.

Arne Slot watched his Liverpool side demolish Tottenham 5-1 to confirm themselves as champions in the Premier League this season.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou had his eyes firmly fixed on the Europa League semi-final clash with Bodo/Glimt later this week, as he hunts season-saving silverware.

Even so, Thompson thinks that Postecoglou was able to put out a good team and also had a good bench of players at his disposal at Anfield.

The Reds legend was shocked at what he saw from Spurs and feels that into the second half the players looked like they did not have a clue as Slot’s men sliced through them at will.

Thompson said post match on LFC TV (27th April): “I know they made changes, but after about 15 minutes of the second half they didn’t have a clue.

“They were just chasing round and we were cutting through them so easily, that’s why there were times we were trying to walk it in.

Result Competition Liverpool 5-1 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League Liverpool 4-0 Tottenham Hotspur EFL Cup Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Liverpool EFL Cup Tottenham Hotspur 3-6 Liverpool Premier League Liverpool-Tottenham meetings this season

“They were an embarrassment.

“I was watching Postecoglou in the first half and he was quite bullish, in the end, honestly, it was deplorable.

“Spurs still filled every seat in their end and they’ve had some bad performances and it’s against a team that’s won the league, but we’re talking about Spurs and oh my goodness.



“They’ve got a semi-final in the week, but no matter how many changes he made, that was a good team and a good bench.

“But that was shocking.”

Tottenham have now come up against Liverpool on four occasions this season, across the Premier League and the EFL Cup, and have conceded a remarkable 15 times in those games.

Postecoglou will need to keep the door shut in the Europa League against Bodo/Glimt if he is to have any chance of steering Spurs into the final of the competition.