Getty Images

Liverpool out-on-loan star Nathaniel Phillips has revealed that he told his Derby County team-mate Ebou Adams that he intended to make his first goal for the Rams count like he did against Hull City on Saturday.

Centre-back Phillips joined Derby County on loan in the summer from Liverpool and has featured regularly for the Rams this season.

Derby are fighting to stay up in the Championship and on Saturday they secured three important points in a victory over their relegation rivals Hull City.

Liverpool loanee Phillips scored his first goal for the club in the 84th minute of the game to help John Eustace’s side keep themselves one point clear of the relegation zone.

Eustace previously admitted that Phillips has been a towering presence in the opposition box during set pieces and the Liverpool star has set up goals for his team-mates this season.

Phillips admitted that a few of the Derby County players teased him before the game against Hull that he has yet to score for them despite getting into good positions and revealed that he told Adams that he would make his first goal count as an important one for the team when he scores.

When asked about his goal, Phillips told Rams TV (0:08): “It feels great.

Competition Games Goal Contributions Championship 31 4 FA Cup 1 0 Nat Phillips this season

“I have had a few of the lads getting on to me about the fact that I have not scored and obviously I had to stay patient.

“It felt like it had been coming.

“Ebou as well; he has been getting on to me and I told him all along when it comes, I will make sure it is an important one.”

Phillips this season has appeared 31 times for Derby County so far and with the Liverpool star will be determined to help the Rams keep their Championship status at the end of the season.

The centre-back has regularly been loaned out by Liverpool during his time at Anfield and it remains to be seen what is next for him.