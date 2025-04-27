Ed Sykes/Getty Images

One of Leeds United‘s out on loan stars is due a pay rise which will make a move away from the club in the summer tougher, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Leeds are currently celebrating winning promotion back to the Premier League after securing a top two spot in the Championship.

The Whites will need to make a host of decisions about how they tackle life back in the top flight and there has even been speculation over Daniel Farke’s position.

Calls will also need to be taken on players Leeds currently have out on loan, including the likes of midfielder Darko Gyabi and striker Joe Gelhardt.

The latter has been on loan at Hull City and the Tigers could look to try to keep him into next season.

However, due to Leeds winning promotion, Gelhardt is set to get a bump in his pay and that would take the wages needed to land him higher.

It is suggested that makes a return to Hull for the striker tougher as Leeds would want more of his salary covering.

Opponents Result Chelsea (A) 3-2 Norwich City (H) 2-1 Premier League games Joe Gelhardt has scored in

Other interested sides would also have to fork out more than they would have had to without the pay rise.

It remains to be seen how keen Leeds are to offload Gelhardt again and whether they might be flexible about the wage coverage split.

Gelhardt has featured heavily for Hull this season, clocking 19 appearances in the Championship for the Tigers and scoring five times.

The Leeds contracted attacker grabbed both goals in a 2-1 win over Preston North End earlier this month.