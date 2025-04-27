George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United star Isaac Schmidt has revealed that he participated in a short celebration party due to Europa Conference League qualification with his St. Gallen team-mates before taking a five o’clock flight to Yorkshire to complete his move with the Whites.

Schmidt was a regular in St. Gallen’s starting line-up and the Whites agreed to a deal with them for him on the day of their Europa Conference League qualification round fixture against Trabzonspor.

Despite being aware of Leeds’ interest, the full-back decided to participate in the game to help his team earn qualification and helped qualify while securing a goal.

Schmidt stated that he could not bear the thought of letting his St. Gallen team-mates down by not partaking in the Trabzonspor game and added that he was aware that an injury could jeopardise his move to Leeds.

The Leeds star stressed that he believes in the philosophy of karma, which states that the intention behind actions does matter and indicated that his good intention was rewarded in the end with the move.

“I could not let my team-mates down”, Schmidt told Swiss daily Blick.

“If I had injured myself, that would have been the case.

Season Club 2020-2021 Lausanne-Sport 2021-2024 St. Gallen 2024- Leeds United Isaac Schmidt’s career so far

“But in the end, I believe in fate. And in karma.”

Schmid recalled that he celebrated the win with his team-mates for a bit in their hotel in Turkey but he had to cut short his party as he had a flight to catch at 5am in the morning to begin the next chapter of his career in Leeds.

“We celebrated a bit in the hotel, but I had to leave at 5 o’clock in the morning”, he added.

The 25-year-old has featured only 71 minutes for Leeds in the league this season, but despite his limited game time, Schmidt is attracting several European suitors in the market.

Now all eyes will be on Leeds to see whether they will try to improve Schmidt in the summer after securing promotion to the Premier League and will they be ready to sell him if an offer comes for him.