Charlton Athletic star Conor Coventry believes that the Addicks supporters were so loud on Saturday that they edged out the Wrexham fans at the start of the match.

Despite starting the season in a slow manner, the Addicks hierarchy kept their faith in Nathan Jones and in return he landed them a League One playoffs spot.

Charlton went on an incredible run of form which kept their promotion hopes alive, but on Saturday their dreams of automatic promotion were struck down by Wrexham at the Racecourse Ground with a 3-0 defeat.

Despite being an away game, Charlton received good away support during the game, but Coventry admitted that the fans felt down in energy after the quick two goals they conceded early in the game.

However, he stressed that the Addicks faithful were behind them throughout the game and pointed out that during the beginning of the game they were so loud that they edged out the home support.

The Charlton star added that the players appreciate the support they have received from the fans so far this season and are determined to repay their faith by landing promotion.

When it was mentioned that the Charlton fans seemed a bit down after the second goal went in for Wrexham, Coventry told Addicks TV (2:10): “Yes, even it went a bit [down after Wrexham’s second goal]; I think they backed us the whole game, really.

Club Points Birmingham City 105 Wrexham 89 Stockport County 84 Wycombe Wanderers 84 Charlton Athletic 82 Leyton Orient 75 League One table

“I felt them behind us the whole time.

“After the game, they were really behind us and that is amazing for us.

“That is like, you cannot ask for more than that and I think the atmosphere was great.

“I think at the start of the game their fans were loud, but our fans were probably edging it and yes, the support has been fantastic and we all really appreciate it as a group.

“We are hoping we can repay them with the ultimate goal.”

Charlton are sitting fifth in the league table and they want to finish in third or fourth place to get home advantage in the second leg of the playoffs tie.

Jones’ side will face Burton Albion next Saturday at the Valley and their opposition in the playoffs will be dependent on that result.