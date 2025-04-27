Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Pep Guardiola has sent his congratulations to Liverpool for winning the Premier League title and dubbed them ‘fantastic’.

While Manchester City were in action in the FA Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest, Liverpool were dethroning the Cityzens in the Premier League.

Liverpool thrashed Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 at Anfield on Sunday and in so doing sealed their 20th top flight league title.

Guardiola was quick to issue his congratulations to Liverpool and believes that the Reds deserve to win the title as they have been fantastic.

The Manchester City boss is now keen to see his side go toe to toe with Liverpool for the title next season.

“Before I start, on behalf of myself and the club we want to congratulate Liverpool on the Premier League victory, well deserved, a fantastic team”, Guardiola said at his post match press conference.

“Hopefully next season we can be better to compete until the end of the season.”

Game Competition Wolves (H) Premier League Southampton (A) Premier League Crystal Palace (N) FA Cup Bournemouth (H) Premier League Fulham (A) Premier League Manchester City’s remaining games

Guardiola is in the process of rebuilding his Manchester City squad and the summer transfer window will represent a key period for the side.

The Cityzens still have something to play for this term though and beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 to reach the FA Cup final.

If they can beat Crystal Palace in the final then they will go up against Liverpool in the Community Shield at the start of next season.