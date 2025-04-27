Carl Recine/Getty Images

Ruben Amorim insists things can change very quickly for Manchester United, amid Liverpool being set to draw level with the Red Devils in terms of top flight titles.

Liverpool are on the brink of winning this season’s Premier League and going up to 20 top flight titles won.

That will put Liverpool level with Manchester United and given the state of the Red Devils there are real worries amongst Red Devils fans that soon they will be overtaken.

Amorim has sought to ease those concerns and insists that things can change quickly in football.

He is clear that Manchester United will not be winning the Premier League next season, but insists that it remains the club’s ultimate goal.

Responding to Liverpool being set to win their 20th title, Amorim was quoted as saying by the BBC: “We have to concentrate on ourselves.

“The ultimate aim is to win the Premier League, I am not crazy, it won’t be next year.

Opponents Competition Athletic Bilbao Europa League Brentford Premier League Athletic Bilbao Europa League Manchester United’s next three fixtures

“But it can change very quickly.”

Amorim will be determined for Manchester United to get their summer transfer business right as they look to close the gap to the top sides, including Liverpool, next season.

Manchester United could still potentially have Champions League football on the agenda for next term as they remain in with a chance of winning the Europa League.

They will meet Athletic Bilbao, who eliminated Rangers, in the semi-final and getting into next season’s Champions League could be a game changer for Amorim.