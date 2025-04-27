Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Former Liverpool star Jason McAteer has revealed he was embarrassed for Tottenham Hotspur watching the way they folded at Anfield and believes Ange Postecoglou has big problems.

Liverpool headed into their meeting with Tottenham knowing that just one point would be enough to secure the Premier League title.

While Spurs did manage to shock Anfield by taking the lead through Dominic Solanke, they were then blown away as Liverpool scored five goals without reply.

Postecoglou is already under big pressure at Spurs and club legend Graham Roberts was quick to slam the players for giving up too easily.

McAteer believes that Liverpool did not have to play well to beat Tottenham and was embarrassed at how they just collapsed.

He stressed that Spurs did not look like a team and had the wrong attitude, when they had a chance to play party poopers.

“I can only imagine what the board are thinking at Tottenham”, McAteer said post match on LFC TV (27th April).

Trophy Won with Scottish Premiership (21/22, 22/23) Celtic Scottish Cup (22/23) Celtic Scottish League Cup (21/22, 22/23) Celtic Ange Postecoglou’s trophies in British football

“We can speak about the fans and the disappointment they will have. I think something like that on the manager, Ange Postecoglou, is not great.

“They could have spoiled the party today.

“It’s all about attitude, it’s all about commitment to the cause.

“We know it was set up today for Liverpool to win the title, but you’ve got to offer more than what they have.

“To be honest, they didn’t even look like a team. They looked so dysfunctional.

“I know it’s going to be a bit strong to say, but I was quite embarrassed for them.

“I don’t think Liverpool played that well. I just thought Tottenham were that bad.

“Oh, I think he’s got big problems.”

Postecoglou has banked everything on winning the Europa League this season, but the jury is out on whether even doing that would be enough for him to keep his Tottenham job into next term.