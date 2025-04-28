Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Former Sunderland star Danny Collins is of the view that former Black Cats boss Alex Neil has found a way to get Millwall going at the right time of the season, as they have a very good opportunity to get into the playoffs.

Millwall appointed Neil after Neil Harris departed the club in December and under the 43-year-old tactician, the Lions made a slow start.

However, their recent form has improved massively as they have managed to secure 21 points from their last ten league games, which has thrust them into the mix for the playoffs.

With one game to go, Millwall find themselves in seventh place in the league table boasting an equal points tally with Coventry City sitting in sixth place.

Collins revealed that he thought after Millwall’s defeat against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in March that they do not have what it takes to qualify for the playoffs.

However, the ex-Championship star admitted that Neil has found a way to get results out of the Lions players at the right time of the season and thinks that they are in a good spot to land a place in the playoffs.

“Millwall again we [Sunderland] played them here [at the Stadium of Light] a couple of weeks ago, didn’t we?”, Collins said on Sunderland TV.

Club Points Goal Difference Bristol City 67 8 Coventry City 66 4 Millwall 66 0 Blackburn Rovers 65 5 Middlesbrough 64 10 Teams in the playoff mix in the Championship

“We thought they may not [qualify for the playoffs] now under Alex Neil.

“But he has got them going at the right time and they have got a real opportunity next week there [at Burnley].”

A win on the final matchday of the season may not prove to be enough for Millwall as they have to keep an eye on the result of Coventry City’s game against Middlesbrough.

However, getting a result out of their final game of the season will be tough as they are set to face Scott Parker’s Burnley, who are undefeated in the league since last November.

Millwall will travel to Turf Moor on Saturday with their promotion dream on the line and it remains to be seen whether Neil’s side will be able to come out with a favourable result on the final matchday.