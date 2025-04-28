Stu Forster/Getty Images

Former Liverpool star Peter Crouch believes that if Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak joins the champions in the summer then it would usher in a period of dominance for the Reds.

Newcastle United’s star man has already scored 22 goals this season and is currently the Premier League’s second-highest goal scorer behind Mohamed Salah.

His long-term future with the Tyneside club, though, is not guaranteed, given the amount of interest he has drawn from elsewhere.

Not just Liverpool, but Arsenal and Manchester United have been linked with Isak in recent weeks, but Crouch, being a former Liverpool player, wants to see Isak at Anfield next season.

According to the 44-year-old, the Merseyside club would dominate English football for at least the next two to three years with Salah, Isak and Virgil van Dijk in their ranks.

“I am biased obviously, but you go to Liverpool, I think if he goes to Liverpool, there is a period of dominance for at least the next two to three years”, Crouch told the Rio Ferdinand Presents show (55:29).

“With Van Dijk and Salah signing those deals, you get Isak in as well.

Player Goals Mohamed Salah 28 Alexander Isak 22 Erling Haaland 21 Chris Wood 19 Bryan Mbeumo 18 Yoane Wissa 16 Premier League top scorers

“I don’t think there is a club in the country that can compare to that.”

Salah, whose long-term future with the Reds was secured only recently, is well on course to win the Premier League Golden Boot, having already scored 28 goals.

Newcastle are not likely to let Isak go easily and Liverpool would have to spend big to stand any chance of being able to take the Sweden international away from the Magpies in the summer transfer window.