George Wood/Getty Images

Newcastle United and Aston Villa-linked star Yunus Akgun has revealed that he will sit down with Galatasaray at the end of the season to sort out his contract situation.

The 24-year-old winger has been brilliant for Galatasaray this season, scoring seven goals and laying on ten assists in 27 league games for them as they close in on the Turkish Super Lig title.

Akgun is set to enter the final year of his contract and Aston Villa and Newcastle United are admirers of his talents.

The Magpies and Villa are aware that Akgun’s current contract has a €11m release clause and Galatasaray want to remove the exit clause by offering him a new deal.

Akgun stressed that he is focused on his on-field performances with the team, with Galatasaray closing in on defending their league title and the winger added that he is trying to do his best for the club.

The Aston Villa and Newcastle target also claimed that his current contract situation is not at all an issue and revealed that after the end of the season he will meet with Galatasaray representatives to discuss his future.

“I am focused on the field”, Akgun was quoted as saying by Turkish broadcaster A Spor.

Competition Game Game Turkish Super Lig 27 17 Europa League 8 5 Turkish Cup 4 – Turkish Super Cup 1 Yunus Akgun’s season so far

“I am only focused on Galatasaray’s championship.

“I am trying to do my best. Contract issues are always talked about.

“There is no problem with that.

“We will sit down and talk after the season is over.”

Miguel Almiron’s departure has left Newcastle short in the right winger department and Akgun has been looked at by the Magpies.

After a fantastic Champions League campaign, Unai Emery and Monchi are looking to get into European competition next season and they have Akgun in their mind to strengthen up their forward department.

The Turkish outfit are aware of Premier League interest in the winger and they want to renew his contract without an exit clause, as they do not want to lose him in the summer.