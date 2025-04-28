Michael Regan/Getty Images

Bristol City boss Liam Manning has stressed his side have visited the likes of Sunderland and Sheffield United and as such should not be in awe of Leeds United’s Elland Road tonight.

With an aim to cement their place in the playoffs, the Robins will visit Elland Road to take on the recently promoted Leeds United.

Daniel Farke’s team have the best defensive record in the league and have lost just one of the 22 games they have played there.

Manning insists that Elland Road has a terrific atmosphere to offer any time a team visit there.

However, the 39-year-old does not want his players to be in awe of it and give the best account of themselves as they have done at places such as Sheffield United and Sunderland.

“Any time you go there, it is a terrific atmosphere”, Manning told his club’s official channel.

“So, it is what it is, enjoy it but do us I think that is biggest bit. Not being in awe of it.

Game Competition Luton Town 3-1 Bristol City Championship Bristol City 2-1 Sunderland Championship QPR 1-1 Bristol City Championship Bristol City’s last three results

“Go up there and you know, we have been to places like Sheffield United, one I think where we went and Sunderland and gave a terrific account of ourselves.

“Arguably, we could have come away with more than what we got in those games. But it is the same message.

“Go and do us, go and be brave, go and hit the level we know we are capable of and we will be in the game if we do.”

Bristol City have shown marked progress since the start of 2025 and have managed to climb up to fifth from tenth position.

The Robins face a tough task against a title hunting Leeds side though.