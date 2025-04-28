Michael Steele/Getty Images

Former Leeds United star Dominic Matteo has insisted that though Bristol City were not one of the sides that were expected to be in the mix for the playoffs, they have proven everyone wrong and will not make it easy for the Whites.

Leeds United will host Bristol City in the Championship at Elland Road tonight and we previewed the game here.

While for the Whites it will be just about maintaining winning momentum heading into the Premier League, for the Robins, it will be a chance to ensure that they take part in the playoffs.

While the loss to Luton Town was a setback for Liam Manning’s team, Matteo expects the visitors to shake off the effects of that defeat and make life difficult for the hosts.

“I know it is not going to be easy”, Matteo told LUTV.

“Obviously, Bristol City at home. They are a really good side, I think they sit fifth as we speak.

“They lost the last game but they are another team that you probably wouldn’t have expected at the start of the season to be in the mix, to be in the playoffs.

“But they have got an opportunity, so it won’t be easy.”

Matteo expects Leeds boss Daniel Farke to understand the scale of the challenge and dubbed it a great game.

“The manager will understand that from our side, Daniel will understand that they are fighting as well. So, it is a great game but it is a big game as well for both clubs.”

Matteo also took time to urge the Leeds United players to enjoy their outing in the remaining two games and make sure that they go into the Premier League on a high.

“Listen, we have done our hard yards, let’s go out there and enjoy the last couple of games.

“I generally do believe that we will go out and express ourselves because you want to finish with a high at the end of the season, going into that Premier League campaign.”

Leeds could still get to 100 points in the Championship if they win their final two games.