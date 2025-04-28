Julian Finney/Getty Images

Besiktas president Serdal Adali will make contact with Southampton this week for Paul Onuachu, who also wants to make a move back to Turkey.

Onuachu has been at the Saints since January 2023, but his move to England has not gone according to plan at all.

He has suffered a second relegation in his third season at the club and he has made only 38 appearances for the south coast side.

Last season, when Saints were in the Championship, Onuachu was on loan at Trabzonspor in Turkey and impressed with 17 goals in only 25 matches.

Multiple Turkish teams have been looking to bring him back to Turkey, but have not been able to agree on a fee for the Nigerian, who is expected to leave Saints this summer.

According to Turkish daily Takvim, Besiktas supremo Adali will reach out to Saints to discuss a potential summer switch for 30-year-old Onuachu.

Adali has already discussed the striker with Southampton investor Rasmus Ankersen.

He could not get into Southampton’s team in the first half of the season when Russell Martin was in charge, but in the second half of the term, Onuachu did play, scoring four Premier League goals in the process.

Opponents Result West Ham (A) 1-1 Aston Villa (H) 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur (A) 3-1 Crystal Palace (H) 1-1 (Onuachu goal) Wolves (H) 1-2 (Onuachu goal) Paul Onuachu’s last five games at Southampton

It has been suggested that the deal is expected to be done for a fee of under €10m and the player is also keen on coming back to Turkey.

His stock remains high in the country and the prospect of linking up with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side is appealing.

Southampton will be keen to secure the best possible deal and last summer Saints stood firm when Turkish sides were unwilling to meet their asking price for Onuachu.