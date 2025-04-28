Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Chesterfield assistant boss Danny Webb has hailed Everton loan talent Jenson Metcalfe for his toughness and dubbed him a soldier.

The 20-year-old was sent out on his first loan after he signed his first professional contract with the Toffees after his 17th birthday.

Metcalfe made more than 50 appearances for Everton’s youth sides before he was loaned out to League Two outfit Chesterfield.

He missed more than ten games on the bounce in the middle of the season due to an injury, but apart from that, Metcalfe has been a regular.

At the weekend, Chesterfield grabbed a dominant 4-1 win against Morecambe and Metcalfe was taken off in the 32nd minute due to a dead leg injury.

Webb insisted that the injury will not keep him out for the season’s last league game against Accrington Stanley on Saturday and dubbed him a warrior for his toughness.

“Dead leg from Jenson; that is a sort of injury that will not keep him out for Accrington, but he will feel it in the morning”, the Chesterfield assistant told the club’s media (4:48) about the Everton loanee.

Competiton Game time and contributions League Two 1,622 minutes in 27 games (1 goal and 1 assist) EFL Trophy 90 minutes in 1 game (1 assist) FA Cup 90 minutes in 1 game Jenson Metcalfe’s current season at Chesterfield

“You just cannot run it off within the game; you can run it off in two days time.

“So, fair play to Jenson, he is a soldier.

“He would have wanted to play on but just could not get a sprint going.”

On Easter Monday, Metcalfe scored his first professional goal, and he hoped that he had proved some people wrong after showing his shooting boots.

Chesterfield have a chance to qualify for the playoffs and Metcalfe will look to end the league campaign on a good note before returning to Everton.