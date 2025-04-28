Stu Forster/Getty Images

Former Sunderland star Danny Collins has admitted that he is worried about the Black Cats’ ability to deal with balls in the box and stressed Dan Ballard’s availability will be crucial for the playoffs.

The Black Cats are having a good season as they have made it to the playoffs in the Championship, but at one stage of the campaign, they were competing for automatic promotion.

Since the turn of the year, their form has dipped massively and they sit 21 points behind top-of-the-table Burnley, who are already promoted.

Regis Le Bris’ men have not won any of their last five league games, and former Sunderland man Collins is worried about how his former side are conceding from set pieces.

He insisted that central defender Ballard, who missed the last eleven league games due to a hamstring injury, is their best aerial presence, and he is clear that his availability in the playoffs will be vital.

“Giving the goals away in the manner which we are, then obviously we are going to be chasing games of football”, Collins said on Sunderland’s post-match show (13:53).

“And set pieces again, I even mentioned it before the game.

Opponents Result Oxford United (A) 2-0 Blackburn Rovers (H) 0-1 Bristol City (A) 2-1 Swansea City (H) 0-1 Sunderland’s last four results

“It is going to be interesting if Dan Ballard is fit really, because Dan is our biggest aerial threat in terms of attacking balls in the opposition’s box defensively as well, he goes and heads everything.

“He is a big and strong lad, and I think the coaching staff might have to weigh that, depending on who we get in the playoffs as well.

“It is a concern for me, balls coming in our box and we are conceding goals from them.”

Sunderland will look to end their final league game of the season against QPR on a positive note on Saturday to go into the playoffs with confidence.