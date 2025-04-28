Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Fixture: Leeds United vs Bristol City

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 20.00 UK Time

The after-party celebrations are still on in Yorkshire as the euphoria of promotion sinks in. It has been long overdue. Leeds United missed the opportunity by the skin of the teeth last year. It was Southampton that edged them out in the playoff final.

Not much faith was put on the alternative route this time around. Despite a few hiccups, the Yorkshire giants held on to their nerves and clinched promotion with two games to spare.

The season though is not over and the lure to finish with 100 points will be hard to ignore for Daniel Farke and his team.

The Bristol City match will also present the German boss with an opportunity to judge the strengths and weaknesses of his squad ahead of an extremely important summer.

A late kick-off on Monday night is not usual but the home crowd are still expected to flock in to bask in the glory of promotion.

For the visitors, there will be an added motivation to spoil the Leeds United celebrations. Bristol City are fighting for a place in the playoffs and a win can ensure that they cement their place in the extended edition of the competition.

For Leeds boss Farke, there may also be another motivation as there have been question marks over whether he is the right man to lead the side in the Premier League.

Reaching 100 points would make it even tougher for the Leeds owners to show Farke the door this summer.

Recent Form (league)

Leeds United: WWWWD

Bristol City: LWDWW

Predicted Teams

Leeds United Bristol City Darlow O’Leary Bogle Tanner Ampadu Dickie Rodon Vyner Byram Hirakawa Gruev McGuane Tanaka Knight Gnonto McCrorie Aaronson Bird Ramazani Mehmeti Piroe Wells Predicted teams

Key Men

Leeds United

For the home side, faith has to be kept in the usual suspects. Joel Piroe scored four in the 6-0 win over Stoke City, taking his goal tally for the season to 19.

One more tonight against Bristol City can take the overall tally to 20 and it will work as a huge motivation for the 25-year-old. There will also be an additional motivation to win the Golden Boot.

Equally important will be Leeds’ two wingers – Manor Solomon and Willy Gnonto. Cutting in from the wing, they can be goal threats for the full course of 90 minutes and can be the cause of headache for Liam Manning’s visiting team.

Bristol City

Though a single point can be enough on the night, the will to win will definitely be there for the visitors. There will also be that additional motivation to put a pause on the celebration party.

Nahki Wells has just reached double figures for the season and he will do no harm to his reputation by adding one more against the prospective champions.

George Tanner, who has seen his season marred by injuries, added a goal to his name in the 3-1 defeat to Luton Town. He can be used as a full-back by the manager again and can cause troubles for the two Leeds United players assigned to stop him.

Result Competition Bristol City 0-0 Leeds United Championship Bristol City 0-1 Leeds United Championship Leeds United 2-1 Bristol City Championship Last three meetings

Match Prediction

No matter what the stakes are on Monday night, the fans are expected to be treated with intense action.

Leeds have made a name for themselves for scoring early goals but they cannot expect a tame surrender from the away team given how high the stakes are.

Manning’s team will aim to bounce back after the shocking result against Luton Town. So, on the night the Leeds defence will definitely be in for a stern test.

Though Farke is not a manager to make many changes, it can be a chance to do that given the need to test the quality of the squad before the first summer in the Premier League.

The visitors will sniff a chance but the Leeds juggernaut can be hard to overcome.

Inside Futbol Score Prediction

Leeds United 2-2 Bristol City

Where To Watch?

The Leeds United vs Bristol City match will be live to watch on Sky Sports Football from 8pm UK Time.