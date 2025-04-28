Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Bayer Leverkusen are interested in Tottenham Hotspur target Axel Tape and feel they have a good chance of landing the young centre-back.

Paris Saint-Germain signed the 17-year-old youngster from Bobigny in 2020 and he has been impressive for the French outfit’s youth team.

Tape has made one senior appearance for PSG so far in his career to his name and was in the matchday squad for their Champions League games against Manchester City and VfB Stuttgart this season.

His performances have caught the eye of Tottenham Hotspur’s scouts and they are interested in bringing Tape to London in the summer.

Spurs are aware that Tape’s contract with PSG is set to expire in June and they will only have to pay a certain training fee to the French outfit.

It has widely suggested that Tottenham have already expressed concrete interest in signing Tape, who is a versatile player capable of playing the defensive midfielder role also.

Tape is gathering interest from Bundesliga also, as Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayer Leverkusen are admirers of his talents.

Date Game 01/05/25 Tottenham Hotspur vs Bodo/Glimt 04/05/25 West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur 08/05/25 Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham Hotspur 11/05/25 Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace 18/05/25 Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham’s next five fixtures

Leverkusen are preparing themselves for another Champions League campaign next season and they are ready to compete against Tottenham to land the young centre-back.

According to German magazine Kicker, Leverkusen believe they have a good chance of beating Tottenham in the race to land Tape’s signature.

Spurs in the recent transfer windows have put their focus on recruiting young talented players and now they have a task on their hands hand to prove to Tape why a move to London will benefit him.

Tottenham’s only chance of getting into the Champions League next season is by winning the Europa League and qualification to the top tier of European competition could help them convince Tape.