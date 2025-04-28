George Wood/Getty Images

Fixture: Leeds United vs Bristol City

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has picked his starting lineup and substitutes to welcome Liam Manning’s Bristol City to Elland Road in the Championship tonight.

The pressure is off at Leeds, with automatic promotion to the Premier League having been secured, but all eyes remain on Elland Road as they hunt the Championship title.

Leeds are looking to win both their remaining games to reach the 100 point mark and that starts tonight, against Bristol City, who have been dubbed a really good side by a Whites legend; match preview here.

There are also question marks over Farke given suggestions that, remarkably, Leeds could sack him in the summer.

Farke will want to keep getting good performances out of the players to increase the chance he can keep his job, while he also expects a good atmosphere.

Farke picks Karl Darlow in goal in his Leeds United lineup vs Bristol City this evening, with Illan Meslier again on the bench.

At the back, Leeds have Jayden Bogle, Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon and Junior Firpo to keep things tight during the game.

In midfield, Ilia Gruev and Ao Tanaka line up and will look to dominate, while leading the attacking charge are Brenden Aaronson, Willy Gnonto, Manor Solomon and Joel Piroe.

Farke can shuffle his Leeds United lineup vs Bristol City if needed and his options from the bench include attacking pair Mateo Joseph and Patrick Bamford.

While Leeds are going for the Championship title, Bristol City are looking to secure a playoff spot in the remaining two games.

Leeds United Lineup vs Bristol City

Darlow, Bogle, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo, Gruev, Tanaka, Gnonto, Aaronson, Solomon, Piroe

Substitutes: Meslier, Cairns, Byram, Wober, Guilavogui, Ramazani, Gray, Joseph, Bamford