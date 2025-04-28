Stu Forster/Getty Images

Newcastle United ‘may at least consider’ offers for a Magpies midfielder who has another two years left to run on his contract, according to The Athletic.

Eddie Howe’s side are shaping up for what could be a pivotal transfer window as clubs show interest in big guns Alexander Isak, Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimarares.

Newcastle have been reluctant to cash in on top stars and have preferred to grease the wheels of PSR by selling others.

Midfielder Joe Willock, a 2021 signing from Arsenal, has yet to play the full 90 minutes in a Premier League match this season, though he still has 29 appearances to his name.

Multiple injury issues have also been responsible for limiting his minutes for the Tyneside club.

Now, amidst anticipation of a busy transfer window at St James’ Park, Willock’s future could become a matter of discussion inside Newcastle.

He is a player that Newcastle ‘may at least consider’ offers for when the summer transfer window swings open for business.

He has another two years left on his Newcastle contract and selling him now could represent sound business.

Willock is not certain to leave Newcastle, but an exit for the midfielder cannot be ruled out.

Booked against Minute booked Arsenal 62nd Crystal Palace 64th Birmingham City 68th Joe Willock’s bookings this season

It now remains to be seen what the future holds for Willock – a player the Magpies invested a substantial sum in, in the summer of 2021.

The midfielder has notched up 140 appearances for the club so far, making 26 goal contributions.

He could well be reluctant to leave a Newcastle side on the up and especially as there may be Champions League football on the agenda next season.