Newcastle United have intensified their interest in a key target for the summer transfer window, despite identifying alternatives in the event that he proves to be too expensive, according to The Athletic.

Eddie Howe is focused on trying to bring Champions League football back to Tyneside for next season and if he succeeds then he will be keener than ever to increase the squad depth at his disposal.

There is expected to be some change in the goalkeeping department Nick Pope, Martin Dubravka and Odysseas Vlachodimos the current options.

Newcastle do hold a long standing interest in Burnley’s number one James Trafford, who has already notched up 28 clean sheets and is guaranteed to play Premier League football next season after the Clarets clinched automatic promotion.

His performances between the sticks have been enough to draw the attention of clubs who are expected test Burnley’s willingness to keep him; Leeds United have been linked.

Newcastle will be expected to spend their money wisely, but despite the rise in Trafford’s stock, their interest has not diminished.

The opposite has happened, with Newcastle’s interest in the goalkeeper intensifying.

Burnley are considered to be in a stronger position regarding him than last summer as they have won promotion to the top flight.

And Newcastle do have potential alternatives in mind in the event he proves out of reach.

Club Appearances Bolton Wanderers 74 Burnley 72 Accrington Stanley 11 James Trafford appearances total

The six feet six inches goalkeeper will still have two years left on his contract at the end of the season.

Newcastle could represent something of a lure for the player though given their progress under Howe.

The Magpies scooped up silverware this season in the shape of the EFL Cup and could also even finish in the top five in the Premier League.

It was recently suggested by a former top flight star that Vincent Kompany nearly ruined Trafford’s career when he was Burnley boss.