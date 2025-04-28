Steve Bardens/Getty Images

One of Southampton‘s soon to be out of contract stars will see his representatives hold talks with a Premier League club at the end of the season, according to journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

Saints have been relegated back to the Championship after a shambolic campaign in the top flight which saw Russell Martin sacked and Ivan Juric depart.

There is expected to be significant squad churn on the south coast in the approaching summer transfer window and Besiktas are preparing to open talks over striker Paul Onuachu.

Also set to be in demand is defender Kyle Walker-Peters, whose contract at Southampton is coming to an end.

At the end of the season, Premier League side Fulham will open talks with Walker-Peters’ representatives.

They are keen to tempt the full-back to continue his career at Craven Cottage.

Fulham are aware that there will be competition for Walker-Peters though, with his contractual status making him an appealing target for multiple clubs.

Opponents Minute booked in Arsenal 23rd Wolves 78th Brighton 31st Brentford 22nd Nottingham Forest 57th Kyle Walker-Peters’ Premier League bookings this season

The defender has made 32 appearances for Southampton in the Premier League this season, chipping in with assists against Leicester City and Chelsea.

A former Tottenham Hotspur star, Walker-Peters has now accumulated over 200 appearances for Southampton since he joined the club.

He clocked the full 90 minutes in both Southampton’s Premier League meetings with Fulham this season, the latest being on Saturday, when Saints lost 2-1 to the Cottagers.