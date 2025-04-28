Stu Forster/Getty Images

Championship side Queen Park Rangers face competition from Millwall for the signing of Middlesbrough’s soon-to-be out-of-contract defender Anfernee Dijksteel, according to Darren Witcoop.

The 28-year-old has featured in 32 of Middlesbrough’s 45 league games, but is highly unlikely to see his team take part in the playoffs.

With the club destined for yet another season in the Championship, there are likely to be a few departures from Michael Carrick’s team in the summer.

Dijksteel will be one to leave, given the fact that he is nearing the end of his contract at the Riverside.

The experienced defender, though, is not short of suitors, with as many as two clubs from the same division showing strong interest in signing him.

Marti Cifuentes’s QPR have kept a close eye on Dijksteel, but they face competition from Millwall.

Alex Neil’s team, who still have a chance of taking part in the extended version of the Championship, will rival QPR for the Suriname international.

Result Competition QPR 0-5 Burnley Championship QPR 1-2 Swansea City Championship Preston North End 1-2 QPR Championship QPR’s last three results

The Hoops have started to look beyond an unimpressive campaign this year and have shortlisted multiple candidates to strengthen their existing squad.

Dijksteel is not the only option for them as they also have West Brom’s Darnell Furlong on their list.

QPR will be keen to strengthen in an attempt to back Cifuentes and progress in the Championship next season.

The R’s currently sit 15th and well short of the playoffs.